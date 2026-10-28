In Poland, the military lost a drone in the Baltic Sea and warned the public of the danger

In Poland, a drone fell into the Baltic Sea during tests at the military training ground in Ustka. Due to the risk of its fragments being washed ashore, the Military Gendarmerie issued a warning to local residents. Polsat News reports, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on October 24 at approximately 9:35 a.m. A civilian company was conducting test flights of an Alpha Wing drone, but due to an engine malfunction, the aircraft fell into the water approximately six kilometers from the shore.

The Military Gendarmerie emphasized that the drone was experimental, had no weapons, and had no combat capabilities. Information about the incident was released only three days after the crash.

The Polish military urged citizens not to approach the wreckage

According to Military Gendarmerie spokesperson Dariusz Rozkosz, sea currents and wind could wash the drone or its parts ashore.

If suspicious objects are found, citizens are urged not to touch them, move to a safe distance, warn other people, and call 112.

This is already the second similar incident in Poland in the past week. On October 21, an unarmed drone belonging to Norwegian military personnel participating in exercises crashed in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship. No one was injured and no infrastructure was damaged at the time.

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