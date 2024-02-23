In Poland, farmers want to extend blockades to the western border

Polish farmers have announced a move to more radical forms of protest. They want to permanently block important routes and border crossings on the western border, writes RMF24, reports UNN.

Details

Polish farmers have been planning a 24-hour blockade of the S3 road near the Myslibórz junction, near the German border, since Saturday.

After the weekend, farmers will resume their protest at the German-Polish border near the town of Krajnik Dolny. They want to completely block traffic at the border crossing and start a 24-hour strike.

Farmers from Lubuskie Voivodeship together with German protesters want to block the highway in the area of the largest road border crossing - in both directions near the towns of Świecko and Słubice.

However, RMF24 notes that the farmers' plans may still change. Entrepreneurs from the Slubice district are protesting against the highway closure. They filed a petition to the mayor of Slubice.

As they write, "the nature of the planned protest action and its form, the purpose of which is to prevent the free movement of vehicles on public roads, paralyzes and prevents the free exercise of the object of our business (...) as a result of which we will not be able to carry out our activities and fulfill our contractual obligations, which in turn will entail losses of a significant amount (fines, demurrage charges and expenses, in particular rent, lease payments, lack of profit)."

International transportation companies are also threatening farmers with lawsuits for their losses.

