In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34915 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 131864 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 81003 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 299502 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250817 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196844 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234302 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252256 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158366 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372290 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In Poland, farmers want to extend blockades to the western border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21759 views

Farmers in Poland plan to expand their protests and permanently block major highways and border crossings with Germany.

In Poland, farmers want to extend blockades to the western border

Polish farmers have announced a move to more radical forms of protest. They want to permanently block important routes and border crossings on the western border, writes RMF24, reports UNN

Details

Polish farmers have been planning a 24-hour blockade of the S3 road near the Myslibórz junction, near the German border, since Saturday.

After the weekend, farmers will resume their protest at the German-Polish border near the town of Krajnik Dolny.  They want to completely block traffic at the border crossing and start a 24-hour strike.

Farmers from Lubuskie Voivodeship together with German protesters  want to block the highway in the area of the largest road border crossing - in both directions near the towns of Świecko and Słubice. 

In Poland, unknown persons dumped rapeseed from Ukrainian railroad cars: Ukrainian ambassador demands punishment23.02.2024, 13:46 • 26414 views

However, RMF24 notes that the farmers' plans may still change. Entrepreneurs from the Slubice district are protesting against the highway closure. They filed a petition to the mayor of Slubice. 

As they write, "the nature of the planned protest action and its form, the purpose of which is to prevent the free movement of vehicles on public roads, paralyzes and prevents the free exercise of the object of our business (...) as a result of which we will not be able to carry out our activities and fulfill our contractual obligations, which in turn will entail losses of a significant amount (fines, demurrage charges and expenses, in particular rent, lease payments, lack of profit)." 

International transportation companies are also threatening farmers with lawsuits for their losses.

Farmers are right: Duda speaks about the blockade on the border and emphasizes that the problem should be solved by the European Commission22.02.2024, 22:11 • 44002 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
