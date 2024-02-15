ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
In Peru, on Valentine's Day, a police officer dressed up as a bear to detain a drug dealer

Kyiv

A Peruvian police officer dressed up as a bear and lured a female drug dealer outside with balloons and a love letter to arrest her and seize more than 1,000 packages of drugs in her home.

The Peruvian National Police resorted to unconventional methods to detain a suspected drug trafficker. This was reported by lasexta, according to UNN.

Details

The operative dressed up as a bear and took balloons and a poster with a love letter allegedly from the suspect's secret admirer. When the girl opened the door, the policeman threw her to the ground and immobilized her.

Soon, the colleagues of the law enforcement officer who were nearby searched the detainee's house and found more than 1000 bundles of drugs.

The girl's mother, who helped her daughter in her illegal business, was also handcuffed.

