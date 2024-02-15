In Peru, on Valentine's Day, a police officer dressed up as a bear to detain a drug dealer

The Peruvian National Police resorted to unconventional methods to detain a suspected drug trafficker. This was reported by lasexta, according to UNN.

Details

The operative dressed up as a bear and took balloons and a poster with a love letter allegedly from the suspect's secret admirer. When the girl opened the door, the policeman threw her to the ground and immobilized her.

Soon, the colleagues of the law enforcement officer who were nearby searched the detainee's house and found more than 1000 bundles of drugs.

The girl's mother, who helped her daughter in her illegal business, was also handcuffed.

