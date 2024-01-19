In Pavlohrad, rescuers removed two toddlers from a third-floor window sill

Two children were rescued from the windowsill by rescuers. The incident occurred in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. According to the State Emergency Service, the two- and three-year-olds were home alone, UNN reports.

Rescuers from Dnipro rescued two children, approximately 2-3 years old, from the windowsill of an apartment. The rescuers used a ladder to get into the apartment, took the children to a safe place and handed them over to the National Police. - said the SES.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred in one of the five-story buildings in Pavlohrad.

The children, aged approximately 2 and 3, climbed onto the windowsill on the third floor. They were noticed in time by the State Emergency Service and taken down.

It turned out that the kids were at home without adult supervision.

Do not leave your children unattended! Take care of their lives! ," the rescuers call.

