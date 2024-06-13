ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In Odesa region, during the investigation of the murder of a teenager, a conflict between law enforcement officers and relatives occurred: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12504 views

During the investigation of the murder of a teenager in a village in Odesa region, a conflict arose between police officers and the relatives of the deceased, which led to an internal investigation and the suspension of the officers involved.

In the Odesa region, during the investigation into the murder of a teenager  in a village in the region, a conflict broke out between police officers and the victim's relatives. The police initiated an internal investigation . At the time of the investigation, the police officers involved in the incident were suspended from work. UNN reported this with reference to the police of the region. 

Details 

On June 12, the Telegram channel "Odesa INFO" published a video in which, as noted, "locals staged a riot over the murder of a 15-year-old boy". 

The regional National Police reported that during the investigation into the murder of a teenager in one of the villages of the Lyubashivska ATC, a conflict broke out between police officers and the victim's relatives. 

"For the duration of the internal investigation, the officers involved in the incident have been suspended from duty. In the course of the investigation, the actions of all parties to the conflict will be given a legal assessment," the police said in a statement. 

Law enforcement officers also assured that the investigation is under the control of the management. Appropriate measures will be taken based on its results.

Context 

On the night of June 10, in one of the villages of Liubashivska ATC, Podil district, Odesa region, a 17-year-old juvenile from another region stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death with a knife. 

The incident occurred at a bus stop. When two 15-year-old local boys were passing by a group of teenagers , the attacker asked them for a cigarette but was refused. He got angry at this response and stabbed one of the teenagers. The second, who tried to push the attacker away from his friend, was also stabbed in the leg. The boy then fled the scene. 

Preliminary, the teenager died as a result of multiple open wounds to the chest. The other victim, a 15-year-old friend of the deceased, sustained a cut wound to his leg.

The police found the attacker at his friend's place. He was served a notice of suspicion of intentional murder and intentional light bodily harm.  The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the form of detention. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising