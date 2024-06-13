In Odesa region, during the investigation of the murder of a teenager, a conflict between law enforcement officers and relatives occurred: what is known

In the Odesa region, during the investigation into the murder of a teenager in a village in the region, a conflict broke out between police officers and the victim's relatives. The police initiated an internal investigation . At the time of the investigation, the police officers involved in the incident were suspended from work. UNN reported this with reference to the police of the region.

Details

On June 12, the Telegram channel "Odesa INFO" published a video in which, as noted, "locals staged a riot over the murder of a 15-year-old boy".

The regional National Police reported that during the investigation into the murder of a teenager in one of the villages of the Lyubashivska ATC, a conflict broke out between police officers and the victim's relatives.

"For the duration of the internal investigation, the officers involved in the incident have been suspended from duty. In the course of the investigation, the actions of all parties to the conflict will be given a legal assessment," the police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers also assured that the investigation is under the control of the management. Appropriate measures will be taken based on its results.

Context

On the night of June 10, in one of the villages of Liubashivska ATC, Podil district, Odesa region, a 17-year-old juvenile from another region stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death with a knife.

The incident occurred at a bus stop. When two 15-year-old local boys were passing by a group of teenagers , the attacker asked them for a cigarette but was refused. He got angry at this response and stabbed one of the teenagers. The second, who tried to push the attacker away from his friend, was also stabbed in the leg. The boy then fled the scene.

Preliminary, the teenager died as a result of multiple open wounds to the chest. The other victim, a 15-year-old friend of the deceased, sustained a cut wound to his leg.

The police found the attacker at his friend's place. He was served a notice of suspicion of intentional murder and intentional light bodily harm. The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the form of detention.