In Mykolaiv, a man hit a trolleybus driver

In Mykolaiv, a man inflicted bodily harm on a trolleybus driver, damaged her personal belongings and fled. Later, law enforcement officers tracked down the man. Criminal proceedings have been opened. UNN reports this with reference to the main department of the National Police in Mykolaiv region.

Details

On the evening of January 11, a fight broke out between two men while they were riding in a trolleybus. The driver stopped the trolleybus and the passengers left the cabin, where the young men continued to fight.

The woman reported the fight to the dispatcher to call the police and got out of the driver's cab to the men.

Hearing the demand to stop the fight, one of the men hit the driver in the face and broke her glasses and cell phone - the statement said.

Using CCTV footage from the trolleybus, law enforcement officers identified the attacker. Today he was found and taken to the police station.

It turned out to be a 33-year-old local resident who was prosecuted for inflicting bodily harm.

A criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Hooliganism". The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the young man is currently being decided. He faces up to five years in prison.

