In May alone, the Russians fired more than 26 thousand shells at the Kherson region

In May alone, the Russian military fired more than twenty-six thousand shells at the Kherson region. This was stated by the head of RMA Alexander Prokudin in a comment to the German publication "Berliner Morgenpost", reports UNN.

The invaders continue to attack our region every day, leaving mountains of construction debris after the shelling. It can be used usefully.

They attack everyone. Tanks, artillery, planes, mortars, and drones Prokudin declared.

Since the beginning of a full-scale war, almost 29 thousand civilian objects have been damaged or destroyed in the region. Including 26 thousand private houses and 1,150 apartment buildings.

In addition, the Russian military continues to ruthlessly attack educational, sports and hospital facilities.

Russian shells hit 144 schools, 110 kindergartens, 166 hospitals, 114 administrative buildings and other non-military facilities - said Prokudin.

However, despite the intense shelling, restoration work continues, the head of the RMA noted. More than 3,600 damaged homes have already been repaired.

