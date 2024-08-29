In Mariupol, the occupiers intensified their cleansing operations again and the Russian Federal Security Service became more active

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian Federation's security forces have intensified their cleansing operations and become more active. This is primarily due to accurate strikes on the city's base and air defense systems in July and August.

This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, reports UNN.

In Mariupol, the FSB has again intensified its sweeps and activities. First of all, this is due to the accurate strikes on the Mariupol base and air defense systems in July and August. Secondly, the redeployment of troops and attempts to make it impossible to fix them. And most importantly (as wild as it may sound), the end of the third quarter and the need to report. As a result, yesterday, mobile groups again toured Prymorsky district - Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, the occupiers also actively took on landlords and “obnalniks.

Here, they just make indicators. That's not why I gave the money, that's not why I rented the house. It's a simple way, but it has terrible consequences. Only yesterday, three people disappeared after stopping at Cheremushky. Just people. They just disappeared - Andriushchenko said.

The advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko , reported that Russian troops were moving in the direction of Novoazovsk, in the evenings and trying to skip Mariupol because they are afraid of a strike.