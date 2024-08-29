In Mariupol, the occupiers intensified their cleansing operations again and the Russian Federal Security Service became more active

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122621 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126130 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206342 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157696 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155223 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143917 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112530 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190685 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105159 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 13731 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 34494 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151848 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151001 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155004 views
In Mariupol, the occupiers intensified their cleansing operations again and the Russian Federal Security Service became more active

In Mariupol, the occupiers intensified their cleansing operations again and the Russian Federal Security Service became more active

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38008 views

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian Federal Security Service has intensified its cleansing operations and activated its security forces due to recent strikes on bases and air defense. The occupiers are also actively harassing landlords and “tax collectors”, and people disappear after being stopped.

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian Federation's security forces have intensified their cleansing operations and become more active. This is primarily due to accurate strikes on the city's base and air defense systems in July and August.

This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, reports UNN.

In Mariupol, the FSB has again intensified its sweeps and activities. First of all, this is due to the accurate strikes on the Mariupol base and air defense systems in July and August. Secondly, the redeployment of troops and attempts to make it impossible to fix them. And most importantly (as wild as it may sound), the end of the third quarter and the need to report. As a result, yesterday, mobile groups again toured Prymorsky district

- Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, the occupiers  also actively took on landlords and “obnalniks.

Here, they just make indicators. That's not why I gave the money, that's not why I rented the house. It's a simple way, but it has terrible consequences. Only yesterday, three people disappeared after stopping at Cheremushky. Just people. They just disappeared

- Andriushchenko said.

AddendumAddendum

The advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko , reported that Russian troops were moving in the direction of Novoazovsk, in the evenings and trying to skip Mariupol because they are afraid of a strike.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

