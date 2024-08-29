In Lviv, the fare will increase from September 1: who will have to pay 25 hryvnias

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122604 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126111 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206302 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157678 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155209 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143912 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112530 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190662 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105159 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 66316 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 78562 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 51995 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101389 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 88106 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206302 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202412 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190662 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217264 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205165 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 13662 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 34426 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151842 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150997 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155000 views
Actual
In Lviv, the fare will increase from September 1: who will have to pay 25 hryvnias

In Lviv, the fare will increase from September 1: who will have to pay 25 hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22392 views

Starting September 1, cash fares for public transportation in Lviv will rise to UAH 25. For 81% of passengers who pay by non-cash, the price will remain unchanged - from UAH 6.5 to 15.

Starting September 1, the cost of paying for public transportation in Lviv will increase. For residents who buy a paper ticket from the driver, the trip will cost UAH 25. For 81% of passengers who validate and pay for travel by cashless payment, the fare remains unchanged. UNN reports this with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Starting September 1, the cost of paying for public transportation in Lviv will increase. For residents who buy a paper ticket from the driver, the ride will cost 25 UAH. This change will affect only 19% of all public transport passengers, which is the number of people who currently pay in cash,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that for 81% of passengers who validate and pay for travel by cashless payment, the fare remains unchanged: UAH 13 when paying with a general LeoCard, UAH 6.5 when paying with a student LeoCard, and UAH 15 when paying with a bank card or NFC device. In addition, free transfers are available for transport card holders, which reduces the cost of the cheapest trip by another 2-4 times.

The Department of Urban Mobility and Street Infrastructure notes that one of the main tasks of the e-ticket is to reduce the circulation of cash in transportation.

Currently, only 19% of passengers buy a paper ticket from the driver for cash. So, to minimize this figure and encourage residents to refuse to use cash in public transport, starting September 1, as previously announced, a paper ticket will become an even more expensive way to pay for travel. However, passengers have an alternative - to save money, they are encouraged to choose cashless payments,

- the statement said.

LeoCard trips continue to be the most profitable. And the introduction of free transfers makes these trips even cheaper.

"The introduction of free transfers is another strong argument in favor of cashless travel with LeoCard. At the same time, it is an additional opportunity to save even more. After all, a passenger pays for all trips validated within 40 minutes as if they were one - UAH 13 with a general LeoCard or UAH 6.5 with a student LeoCard.

This service is especially beneficial for those residents who have to make transfers to get to the desired location. Previously, they had to pay for all the trips, but now they only pay for one, provided that the LeoCard is validated within 40 minutes. Thus, if a person made three trips in 40 minutes, i.e. changed trains twice, then with a common LeoCard, each trip cost about UAH 4. Previously, a passenger had to pay UAH 39 in total for all these trips," noted the Lviv City Council's urban mobility department.

E-tickets for public transport fixed in the legislation6/5/24, 2:16 PM • 14246 views

Oleh Zabarylo, Head of the Department of Urban Mobility and Street Infrastructure at the Lviv City Council, emphasizes that another advantage of the e-ticket introduction is the de-shadowing of transportation.

At the same time, we are working on the rest of the e-ticket functionality. The next steps are season tickets and a mobile application. And this functionality should be implemented sequentially - first the season ticket, and then the application.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising