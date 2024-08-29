In Lviv, the fare will increase from September 1: who will have to pay 25 hryvnias

Starting September 1, the cost of paying for public transportation in Lviv will increase. For residents who buy a paper ticket from the driver, the trip will cost UAH 25. For 81% of passengers who validate and pay for travel by cashless payment, the fare remains unchanged. UNN reports this with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

It is noted that for 81% of passengers who validate and pay for travel by cashless payment, the fare remains unchanged: UAH 13 when paying with a general LeoCard, UAH 6.5 when paying with a student LeoCard, and UAH 15 when paying with a bank card or NFC device. In addition, free transfers are available for transport card holders, which reduces the cost of the cheapest trip by another 2-4 times.

The Department of Urban Mobility and Street Infrastructure notes that one of the main tasks of the e-ticket is to reduce the circulation of cash in transportation.

Currently, only 19% of passengers buy a paper ticket from the driver for cash. So, to minimize this figure and encourage residents to refuse to use cash in public transport, starting September 1, as previously announced, a paper ticket will become an even more expensive way to pay for travel. However, passengers have an alternative - to save money, they are encouraged to choose cashless payments, - the statement said.

LeoCard trips continue to be the most profitable. And the introduction of free transfers makes these trips even cheaper.

"The introduction of free transfers is another strong argument in favor of cashless travel with LeoCard. At the same time, it is an additional opportunity to save even more. After all, a passenger pays for all trips validated within 40 minutes as if they were one - UAH 13 with a general LeoCard or UAH 6.5 with a student LeoCard.

This service is especially beneficial for those residents who have to make transfers to get to the desired location. Previously, they had to pay for all the trips, but now they only pay for one, provided that the LeoCard is validated within 40 minutes. Thus, if a person made three trips in 40 minutes, i.e. changed trains twice, then with a common LeoCard, each trip cost about UAH 4. Previously, a passenger had to pay UAH 39 in total for all these trips," noted the Lviv City Council's urban mobility department.

E-tickets for public transport fixed in the legislation

Oleh Zabarylo, Head of the Department of Urban Mobility and Street Infrastructure at the Lviv City Council, emphasizes that another advantage of the e-ticket introduction is the de-shadowing of transportation.

At the same time, we are working on the rest of the e-ticket functionality. The next steps are season tickets and a mobile application. And this functionality should be implemented sequentially - first the season ticket, and then the application.