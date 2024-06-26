$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90680 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102000 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119082 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188937 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233338 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143203 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369037 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181739 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149630 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197918 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

In Las Vegas, an armed man killed five people, a 13-year-old girl in serious condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16605 views

An armed man killed 5 people, wounded a 13-year-old girl in Las Vegas, and then committed suicide during a clash with police.

In Las Vegas, an armed man killed five people, a 13-year-old girl in serious condition

Підозрюваний у злочині покінчив життя самогубством, коли зіткнувся з поліцейськими в одному з районів міста. Напиши про це з повідомлень на Associated Press.

Details

Five people were killed in a bloody attack at two locations in the American city of Las Vegas. The suspect in the crime was found only a few hours later - 47-year-old Eric Adams, who committed suicide when he collided with police in one of the city's districts.

Police initially said they found two women dead while investigating reports of Monday night's shooting at an apartment in North Las Vegas. According to the department, one of them was about 40 years old, the other about 50 years old.

In the United States, a large-scale shooting occurred, there is a dead and many wounded02.06.24, 17:06 • 29983 views

While officers were investigating, the Department said they learned that the teenage girl had been taken to hospital with severe gunshot wounds and that there might be other victims in the nearby apartment.

Police found the bodies of two women aged about 20 years and a man about 20 years. All five victims were shot dead.

The events led to an overnight search for Adams, whom authorities described as "armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, police learned that the suspect was seen at a facility in Las Vegas. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect with a weapon running into the yard of a neighboring house.

The Department said that the police were following him, but the suspect refused to drop the gun and shot himself.

Police did not disclose the motive for the shooting, calling it a "separate incident.

15 people shot at Juneteenth celebrations in Auckland21.06.24, 12:31 • 15337 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

