In Kyiv, due to the alarm for more than 9 hours, huge traffic jams, subway traffic is hampered

After the end of the air raid, which lasted more than 9 hours, large traffic jams and long queues for public transport formed in the capital. Metro traffic is also hampered. UNN reports this with reference to KCSA, Suspilne, and videos from social networks.

Traffic is reportedly backed up in the capital's subway after the alarm. According to the KCSA, the intervals between trains are approximately:

“red” line - 9-10 minutes.

“blue” line - 10 minutes;

“green” line - 10 minutes.

In general, it takes 1-1.5 hours to restore normal train schedules, KCSA added.

A video of the subway "packed with people" is being shared in the capital's public media.

In particular, at the Poznyaki metro station, people are standing even on the stairs, unable to get down to the platform.

From Kharkivska, the train is already overcrowded.

There are also big traffic jams in Kyiv.

A video of the queue at Lisova Street to get to the right bank was posted on social media.

Russian drones attacked Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine overnight. All the drones threatening the capital were neutralized, with no casualties or damage.

