In Kyiv, due to the alarm for more than 9 hours, huge traffic jams, subway traffic is hampered

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122575 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126074 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206238 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157642 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155187 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143902 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202373 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112529 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190631 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105159 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 13280 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 34225 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151822 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150977 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154977 views
Actual
In Kyiv, due to the alarm for more than 9 hours, huge traffic jams, subway traffic is hampered

In Kyiv, due to the alarm for more than 9 hours, huge traffic jams, subway traffic is hampered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33843 views

After a 9-hour air raid alert, large traffic jams and queues for transportation have formed in Kyiv. Traffic in the subway is hampered, with train intervals increasing to 9-10 minutes on all lines.

After the end of the air raid, which lasted more than 9 hours, large traffic jams and long queues for public transport formed in the capital. Metro traffic is also hampered. UNN reports this with reference to KCSA, Suspilne, and videos from social networks.

Traffic is reportedly backed up in the capital's subway after the alarm. According to the KCSA, the intervals between trains are approximately:

  •  “red” line - 9-10 minutes. 
  •  “blue” line - 10 minutes;
  •  “green” line - 10 minutes.

In general, it takes 1-1.5 hours to restore normal train schedules, KCSA added.

A video of the subway "packed with people" is being shared in the capital's public media.

In particular,  at the Poznyaki metro station, people are standing even on the stairs, unable to get down to the platform.

From Kharkivska, the train is already overcrowded.

There are also big traffic jams in Kyiv.

A video of the queue at Lisova Street to get to the right bank was posted on social media.

Russian drones attacked Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine overnight. All the drones threatening the capital were neutralized, with no casualties or damage.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv

