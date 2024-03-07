$41.340.03
In Kyiv Dnipro metro station reopens after being closed since the beginning of the Russian invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78217 views

Dnipro metro station, which has been closed since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, will resume normal operations from 05:41 to 22:36 on March 8, but will be closed during the air raid alert as it is a ground station.

In Kyiv Dnipro metro station reopens after being closed since the beginning of the Russian invasion

Dnipro metro station, which has been closed since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, will resume normal operation on March 8, but will be closed during the air alert, as it is a ground station, the Kyiv City State Administration said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Starting March 8, the Dnipro metro station will resume normal operation. The station's working hours are from 05:41 to 22:36," the Kyiv City State Administration reported on social media.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that the Dnipro metro station is a ground station, "so it will be closed for passenger transportation during the air raid for safety reasons.

Addendum

Dnipro station has not been open for passenger transportation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Julia Shramko

