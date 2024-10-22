In Kyiv a military man's electronic warfare device was stolen from his car: a suspect was detained
Kyiv • UNN
A man suspected of stealing a radar station and other items from a military vehicle was detained in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district. The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison.
A man suspected of stealing an electronic warfare station from a military vehicle has been detained in Kyiv, the Main National Police in the capital reported, UNN reports.
Details
Recently, a military man reported to the police that an unknown person had robbed his official vehicle and stolen an electronic warfare system, a laptop, tactical equipment, a cell phone, documents and other items.
The incident occurred at night in one of the courtyards of high-rise buildings in Sviatoshynskyi district. An unknown person broke a window in the door of a military pickup truck.
"The police examined the surrounding area near the crime scene, reviewed CCTV footage, interviewed witnesses, and found that a 40-year-old local resident who had previously been prosecuted was involved in the theft," the police said.
Law enforcement officers detained the man, and during a search at his place of residence seized all the stolen items, which were reportedly returned to the owner.
The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - theft committed under martial law. The sanction of this article provides for imprisonment for up to eight years.
Also, for the duration of the pre-trial investigation, the court imposed on the suspect a custodial measure of restraint with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 300 thousand.
