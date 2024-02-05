In Kyiv a Ford Mustang crashes into an oncoming car: five people are injured, including a child

In Kyiv's Obolon district, a Ford Mustang drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with another car, resulting in five people being hospitalized, including a child, the Kyiv police reported, UNN reported.

Details

The traffic accident occurred yesterday, February 4, around 10 p.m. on Heroiv Dnipra Street in Obolon district of Kyiv.

"At the scene, law enforcement officers found that the 39-year-old driver of a Ford Mustang failed to choose a safe speed and drove into oncoming traffic, where he collided with a Ford Mondeo. As a result of the accident, the driver and a passenger of the Ford Mustang, as well as the driver and two passengers of the Ford Mondeo, including a 7-year-old child, were injured and hospitalized with various injuries," the statement said.

Investigators initiated criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 1 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles.

