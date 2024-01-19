In Kyiv, 8 students of a sports boarding school were hospitalized. 7 were confirmed to have COVID-19

Eight children from the Kyiv Sports Boarding Lyceum were hospitalized. 7 of them have already been laboratory confirmed to have COVID-19. This was reported by the Department of Health, UNN reports.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the children are being treated at the Kyiv City Children's Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital under close medical supervision. Their condition is currently moderate. The patients are between the ages of 13 and 16.

Coronavirus has not disappeared: Kyiv residents are advised to return to mask mode

Recall

The World Health Organization (WHO) calls for continued compliance with the mask regime and social distancing to avoid contracting acute respiratory diseases, including influenza, COVID-19 and others.

Experts from the Kyiv City State Administration's Health Department urge you to be attentive to your health and responsible. At the slightest manifestation of the disease, stay at home to avoid infecting others and seek medical attention immediately.