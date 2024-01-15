In Kryvyi Rih, about 8,000 people were left without electricity due to bad weather

In Kryvyi Rih, due to bad weather , massive breakdowns of intra-quarter lines occurred - power engineers are working around the clock to eliminate the consequences of the accident. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, UNN reports.

Details

The most difficult situation with electricity is in Kryvyi Rih. Due to the bad weather, there have been massive breaks in intra-quarter lines. Currently, about 8,000 homes are still without electricity - Lukashuk summarized.

According to him, 29 crews of DTEK Dnipro Power Grids are repairing the accident in the city.

Currently, the main efforts are focused on eliminating accidents on 0.4 kV lines that supply streets and homes directly.

Addendum

Lukashuk added that over the past week, power companies have restored electricity to more than 81,000 families in the region.

Recall

According to the morning report of the Ministry of Energy, as of the morning of January 15, there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine. However, the ministry warned that a frontline thermal power plantcame under fire .

