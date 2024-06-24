In Kryvyi Rih a minibus collided with a truck: 21 passengers and the driver of a minibus were injured

In Kryvyi Rih today there was a traffic accident involving a minibus and a truck, 21 passengers and the driver of a minibus were injured, writes UNN with reference to the message of the state emergency service in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

As reported, on June 24 in the morning, the Rescue Service received a report about an accident at the intersection of Nikopolskoe Shosse Street and Metallurg Avenue in the metallurgical District of Kryvyi Rih.

On the spot, rescuers found that a DAF truck and a gazelle minibus collided.

"21 passengers and the driver of the route vehicle were injured and sent to the hospital for examination," the State Emergency Service said.

Employees of the State Emergency Service carried out a set of measures to prevent the occurrence of a fire.