In Kryvyi Rih, 8 people have already suffered from the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, 8 people were injured, two were hospitalized. A garage cooperative, 12 cars were damaged and windows in a hotel were smashed.
In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, 8 people were injured, two hospitalized, and windows in a hotel were smashed as a result of an attack by Russian troops in Kryvyi Rih, said the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, UNN writes.
There are already 8 victims in Kryvyi Rih. Among the victims are a 64-year-old and a 29-year-old man. They are hospitalized in moderate condition. There is also an 18-year-old boy who will be treated on an outpatient basis. A garage cooperative in the city was damaged, 12 cars. Windows in the hotel were smashed.
According to him, all services are working at the site.
