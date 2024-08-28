In Kryvyi Rih, 8 people have already suffered from the Russian attack

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, 8 people were injured, two hospitalized, and windows in a hotel were smashed as a result of an attack by Russian troops in Kryvyi Rih, said the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, UNN writes.

There are already 8 victims in Kryvyi Rih. Among the victims are a 64-year-old and a 29-year-old man. They are hospitalized in moderate condition. There is also an 18-year-old boy who will be treated on an outpatient basis. A garage cooperative in the city was damaged, 12 cars. Windows in the hotel were smashed. - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all services are working at the site.

Search operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih: 4 dead, 5 wounded