In Kherson region, farmers are forced to pay 10-15% of tribute to collaborators for selling crops

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72612 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105502 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148464 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152663 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249215 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173845 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165142 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148282 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225281 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43508 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38311 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32180 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56707 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50723 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249215 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225281 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211450 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237228 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224080 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72612 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50723 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56707 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112676 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113591 views
In Kherson region, farmers are forced to pay 10-15% of tribute to collaborators for selling crops

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104671 views

Farmers in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region are forced to pay 10-15% of their earnings to collaborators as a mandatory tribute in order to sell their crops.

Farmers in the occupied territories of the Kherson region have to pay collaborators 10-15% of their earnings to sell their crops. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Farmers in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region have faced new obstacles to selling their crops. In order to sell last year's harvest, they have to pay a mandatory tribute to local collaborators. The established tax is between 10 and 15% of their earnings.

If farmers dare to sell their products without the "permission" of the so-called "supervisors," they will face serious problems. Possible consequences include criminal prosecution, forced conscription into the occupation army, or detention in basements.

In addition, farmers have to pay the same percentage when purchasing fertilizers for the next crop. This mechanism is an additional instrument of pressure on local farmers.

Another scheme of profiteering from local farmers has been in place since the beginning of the occupation. Farmers are forced to cooperate with gasket companies, through which they can sell their products only at fixed, below-market prices. After that, the grain is transferred to entities affiliated with the gatekeepers, who resell it at market prices, taking the difference for themselves.

Invaders export stolen Ukrainian grain from Kherson region to Karelia in containers of Chinese companies22.05.24, 15:33 • 16737 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomy
khersonKherson

