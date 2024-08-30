In Kharkiv, Russian kills a child on a playground, more dead. At least three of the victims
Kyiv • UNN
A child is killed in a playground in the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv as a result of a Russian strike. At least three people were wounded in the area, and two more were killed in the Industrial district.
A child was killed by a Russian Federation strike in Kharkiv at a playground in the Nemyshlyansky district . At least three other people in the area were injured. There are already two dead in the Industrial district. This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, according to UNN.
In Nemyshlyansky district, the occupiers killed a child right on the playground. It was a girl. At least three more people in the area are wounded. In the Industrial district, two people died in a burning high-rise building
Enemy attack with KABAs: in Kharkiv, the enemy hit a 12-storey building, there are destructions30.08.24, 15:56 • 17595 views