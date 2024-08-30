In Kharkiv, Russian kills a child on a playground, more dead. At least three of the victims

A child was killed by a Russian Federation strike in Kharkiv at a playground in the Nemyshlyansky district . At least three other people in the area were injured. There are already two dead in the Industrial district. This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, according to UNN.

In Nemyshlyansky district, the occupiers killed a child right on the playground. It was a girl. At least three more people in the area are wounded. In the Industrial district, two people died in a burning high-rise building - Terekhov wrote.

