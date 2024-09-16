In Kharkiv, a forest near the Saltovka hydropark is on fire: what is known

In Kharkiv, in the Saltovka district, a fire broke out in the forest near the Zhuravlevsky Hydropark. The fire was localized on an area of 4 hectares. There is no threat to residential buildings. This was announced by Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Important information about the fire in Saltovka, near Zhuravlivka Hydropark. The city has mobilized all possible resources to support the rescuers of the State Emergency Service. Units of the Department for Emergency Situations, crews of Zelenbud and 18 units of municipal equipment are also working at the scene. The fire has now been localized on an area of 4 hectares. There is no threat to residential buildings - Terekhov wrote.

According to him, tram routes 16 and 16-A have been temporarily suspended. The section from Karavan to Zhilyardi Street remains blocked.

Buses #47, 63, 208, and 272 run a detour via Barabashova - Valentynivska - Akademika Pavlova - Tyurynska - Virynska - Kyivska - Shevchenka metro stations and further along the route.

