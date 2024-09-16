In Kharkiv, a forest near the Saltovka hydropark is on fire: what is known

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114374 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117032 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190757 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149419 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150594 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141948 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194563 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183774 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 44419 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 71459 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 67776 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40964 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 47379 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190757 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194563 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183774 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210753 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199149 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148141 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147539 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151757 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142777 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159287 views
In Kharkiv, a forest near the Saltovka hydropark is on fire: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15318 views

A fire broke out in the forest near the hydropark in Saltovka, Kharkiv. Rescuers are working at the scene to localize and extinguish the fire.

In Kharkiv, in the Saltovka district, a fire broke out in the forest near the Zhuravlevsky Hydropark. The fire was localized on an area of 4 hectares. There is no threat to residential buildings. This was announced by Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN

Important information about the fire in Saltovka, near Zhuravlivka Hydropark. The city has mobilized all possible resources to support the rescuers of the State Emergency Service. Units of the Department for Emergency Situations, crews of Zelenbud and 18 units of municipal equipment are also working at the scene. The fire has now been localized on an area of 4 hectares. There is no threat to residential buildings

- Terekhov wrote. 

According to him, tram routes 16 and 16-A have been temporarily suspended. The section from Karavan to Zhilyardi Street remains blocked.

Buses #47, 63, 208, and 272 run a detour via Barabashova - Valentynivska - Akademika Pavlova - Tyurynska - Virynska - Kyivska - Shevchenka metro stations and further along the route. 

Large-scale forest fire in Poltava region: more than 400 people are trying to extinguish the fire16.09.24, 16:04 • 13720 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

