In July, Ukraine will receive the first payments from the profits of frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In July, Ukraine will receive the first payments from the profits of frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Kyiv

 21524 views

Ukraine will receive the first payments on profits from frozen Russian assets in the EU starting from July 2024, payments will be made every two years.

The European Commission announced the first payment of excess profits from the use of frozen assets of Russia on the territory of the European Union in July 2024, according to a statement on the website of the European Commission, reports UNN.

Details

Vera Yourova, vice president for values and transparency, said today's decision marks "a significant step forward in our continued support for Ukraine.

The decisions will come into force after their publication in the Official Journal of the European Commission.

It is reported that resources will be available to support Ukraine, starting from July 2024, with payments every two years.

At the same time, Ukraine's most urgent defense needs can be met through the European Peace Fund (EPF) and, after the decision is made, the European defense industry program (EDIP).

addition

In 2024, 90% will be allocated to the supply of military equipment as part of assistance measures funded by the EFM, and 10 % - to the EU budget. As part of the EU budget share in 2024, all allocations will be used to finance the Fund for Ukraine.

These solutions allow you to prioritize needs that are likely to change over time. The distribution will be reviewed annually, for the first time - until January 1, 2025.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

