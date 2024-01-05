In Istanbul, a plane aborted takeoff because of a cat

At the airport of Istanbul, Turkey, a passenger Boeing 777-300, which was preparing to take off for Athens, was forced to abort takeoff because of a cat that escaped from one of the passengers and began to wander around the cabin. Daily Sabah writes about it, reports UNN.

Details

When the Boeing 777-300 aircraft finished boarding passengers and began to take off, passengers on board noticed a cat in the cabin.

It turned out that the animal was illegally brought on board by one of the passengers. He didn't want to overpay for the transportation of his pet, so he carried the cat without a cage and a flight permit. The owner secretly put the animal in his hand luggage. However, in the cabin, the animal suddenly escaped.

The crew reported the situation to the pilot, who contacted Istanbul Airport Air Traffic Control and said he was returning to the parking lot. After disembarking the cat and its owner, the flight resumed.

According to the newspaper, Turkish Airlines will blacklist the passenger because it was not the first time he tried to smuggle a cat in this way.