In Germany, they have been looking for a 9-year-old girl from Ukraine for a week: parents talk about a possible abduction

In Germany, they have been looking for a 9-year-old girl from Ukraine for a week: parents talk about a possible abduction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23754 views

In the German city of Debeln, a 9-year-old girl Valeria from Ukraine is being searched for a week, who went to school on June 3, but did not appear in class, her parents believe that the girl was abducted.

In Saxony, Germany, 9-year-old Valeria from a family of Ukrainian refugees who did not come to school on June 3 have not been found for a week. Her parents believe she was abducted. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Bild.

Details

According to the newspaper, 9-year-old Valeria is being sought in the city of Debeln in Saxony for a week. The police don't have any leads yet. 

The girl's Father Roman remains in Ukraine. He believes that his child may have been abducted. 

"I appeal to those involved in her disappearance. Find the courage to return our beloved child to us, the parents. I really hope that I can get my daughter in my arms soon, " he said in the video, referring to the alleged criminals. 

Classmates of the girl said that on the day of her disappearance, she missed classes. On June 3, as usual, she left the house at 6:50 to walk to school, but did not show up for classes. At the same time, her classmate said that he saw Valeria near the school - she was standing and seemed to be waiting for someone. 

Recall 

On June 3, 9-year-old Valeria did not attend class. The school did not report this to either the police or the parents. Since the school did not sound the alarm, the mother noticed her daughter's disappearance only in the afternoon. Local police spokesman Andrzej Ridzik told the publication that law enforcement officers learned about the girl's disappearance around 18:30.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

