In Germany, a hospital fire kills four patients and injures 20 others

Four people died in a fire at a hospital near Hamburg, northern Germany. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The fire broke out on Thursday evening on the third floor of the Helios Clinic, a teaching hospital of the Hanover Medical School located 70 kilometers from Hamburg in the town of Ulzen.

140 firefighters and rescuers, including those from neighboring districts, fought the fire. Police reported that "calls for help were heard from inside the building". Some people were reportedly rescued using ladders.

Four hospital patients were killed. About 20 people were injured, and police said the death toll could rise given the severity of some of the injuries.

There are people who have been so seriously injured that their lives are in great danger - said police spokeswoman Michelle Koenemann.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. It is estimated that the fire caused about €1 million in damage.