In Germany, 70 rescuers removed a drunk man from a tree after he was unable to climb down following a party

In the German federal state of Saxony, around 70 emergency service workers took part in rescuing a 25-year-old man who was unable to descend from a treehouse on his own after a party. Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the evening of October 29 near the settlement of Sehmatal in the Ore Mountains. A group of young people held a party in a treehouse about six meters above the ground. When one of the participants was unable to climb down because of severe alcohol intoxication, his friends called the firefighters.

Because of the treehouse’s hard-to-reach location near railway tracks, rescuers had to reach the site on a rail trolley. Height-rescue specialists climbed up to the man, secured him in a rescue stretcher, and carefully lowered him to the ground using ropes. The injured man was then transported by rail trolley to an ambulance and taken to hospital.

Before hospitalization, police checked the man’s blood alcohol level. The breathalyzer showed 2.5 parts per thousand, which corresponds to severe alcohol intoxication and may be accompanied by serious disruptions in the functioning of the body.

Firefighters, police officers, medical personnel, and height-rescue specialists took part in the rescue operation.

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