In France bureau of the parliament with the majority of the left gave impetus to the procedure of Macron's ouster

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107133 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111573 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180690 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144661 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147336 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140581 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189031 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112219 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178837 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104824 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 40340 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 98224 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 68885 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 42031 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 59611 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180691 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189032 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178838 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206040 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194758 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145611 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145217 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149639 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140824 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157479 views
Actual
In France bureau of the parliament with the majority of the left gave impetus to the procedure of Macron's ouster

In France bureau of the parliament with the majority of the left gave impetus to the procedure of Macron's ouster

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15275 views

The Bureau of the French National Assembly has approved the procedure for the removal of President Macron, initiated by the opposition. Although the chances of success are minimal, this is an unprecedented step in the history of the Fifth Republic.

The Bureau of the National Assembly of France with a majority of leftists gave the green light to proceed with the procedure for the ouster of President Emmanuel Macron, although the chances of success are estimated as minimal, RFI reports, UNN writes.

Details

"On Tuesday, September 17, the bureau of the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, approved the procedure for the removal of French President Emmanuel Macron, initiated by some deputies from the New Popular Front (NFP). While France is waiting for two months for its new government, the NFP believes that the head of state is carrying out an "anti-democratic coup." However, this procedure has virtually no chance of success," the newspaper writes.

The Assembly bureau has reportedly concluded its meeting, and it has now been confirmed: "the proposed resolution aimed at ousting Emmanuel Macron will continue its journey to the lower house." The NFP had a majority in the bureau, twelve votes to ten, the newspaper said.

"This is an unprecedented moment in the era of the Fifth Republic, as never before has the ouster procedure gone this far. Ten years ago, a proposal made by the right against François Hollande was rejected at the bureau stage," the publication says.

By giving the green light to the ouster of Emmanuel Macron, the leftist majority in the National Assembly bureau "chose to undermine the rule of law," said Assembly President Yael Brown-Pivet. "Our rules are designed to be respected. The decision by some to use them for purely political purposes seriously weakens our institutions," Yael Brown-Piwe added in a press release.

"But this shift is unlikely to happen, as the path to implementing Article 68 of the constitution is littered with almost insurmountable obstacles. Two-thirds of the deputies and then senators must vote in favor of the resolution before the High Court of the Republic, which unites eleven deputies and eleven senators, will make a decision," the publication points out.

At the same time, as noted, most groups in the Assembly oppose it, in particular within the New People's Front. The Socialists have already stated that they will not vote for the text. It is now reportedly to be considered by the Assembly's legal committee, where leftists and environmentalists do not have a majority.

Thus, this is more of a media battle than a real institutional problem, "but it is an opportunity to put the issue of Emmanuel Macron's early departure into the public debate," the leader of La France Insoumise believes.

France has a new prime minister: what is known about him05.09.24, 15:30 • 13090 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising