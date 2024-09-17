In France bureau of the parliament with the majority of the left gave impetus to the procedure of Macron's ouster

The Bureau of the National Assembly of France with a majority of leftists gave the green light to proceed with the procedure for the ouster of President Emmanuel Macron, although the chances of success are estimated as minimal, RFI reports, UNN writes.

"On Tuesday, September 17, the bureau of the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, approved the procedure for the removal of French President Emmanuel Macron, initiated by some deputies from the New Popular Front (NFP). While France is waiting for two months for its new government, the NFP believes that the head of state is carrying out an "anti-democratic coup." However, this procedure has virtually no chance of success," the newspaper writes.

The Assembly bureau has reportedly concluded its meeting, and it has now been confirmed: "the proposed resolution aimed at ousting Emmanuel Macron will continue its journey to the lower house." The NFP had a majority in the bureau, twelve votes to ten, the newspaper said.

"This is an unprecedented moment in the era of the Fifth Republic, as never before has the ouster procedure gone this far. Ten years ago, a proposal made by the right against François Hollande was rejected at the bureau stage," the publication says.

By giving the green light to the ouster of Emmanuel Macron, the leftist majority in the National Assembly bureau "chose to undermine the rule of law," said Assembly President Yael Brown-Pivet. "Our rules are designed to be respected. The decision by some to use them for purely political purposes seriously weakens our institutions," Yael Brown-Piwe added in a press release.

"But this shift is unlikely to happen, as the path to implementing Article 68 of the constitution is littered with almost insurmountable obstacles. Two-thirds of the deputies and then senators must vote in favor of the resolution before the High Court of the Republic, which unites eleven deputies and eleven senators, will make a decision," the publication points out.

At the same time, as noted, most groups in the Assembly oppose it, in particular within the New People's Front. The Socialists have already stated that they will not vote for the text. It is now reportedly to be considered by the Assembly's legal committee, where leftists and environmentalists do not have a majority.

Thus, this is more of a media battle than a real institutional problem, "but it is an opportunity to put the issue of Emmanuel Macron's early departure into the public debate," the leader of La France Insoumise believes.

