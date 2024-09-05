France has a new prime minister: what is known about him

After an intense two-month search, the French President on Thursday appointed Michel Barnier as the country's Prime Minister. This is reported by France 24, UNN reports.

Emmanuel Macron has appointed Michel Barnier as prime minister and instructed him to form a new “unity government,” the Elysee Court announced after 1 p.m.

Barnier was appointed to the post almost three months after the government resigned and two months after the second round of the parliamentary elections.

Previously, he was the French foreign minister and headed the EU's negotiations with Britain on its withdrawal from the bloc, and was a European commissioner.

Recall

On the evening of July 16 , French President Emmanuel Macron accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and the entire government.