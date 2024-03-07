In Finland, 5 Ukrainians were paid thousands of euros for their work after more than a year's delay

In Finland, 5 Ukrainians have received payment for their work on a giant construction project after more than a year's delay. This is reported by Yle, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian workers who took part in a large construction project in Tampere have finally received their wages.

Five Ukrainian concrete workers who came to Finland in 2022 to build wastewater treatment plants in the Tampere region received their money last week.

Rakennusliitto subcontractor Tony Malmström said that the money was transferred to the accounts of Ukrainians who had been underpaid for more than six months. According to him, the payments amounted to thousands of euros per employee.

Add

The long-term arrears were caused by the fact that the main contractor, Kreate, a part of TYL Sulkavuori, was experiencing financial difficulties. However, according to Kreate's HR director, Katja Pussinen, the company eventually paid the money through a Latvian company that had previously made payments.

