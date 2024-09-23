In Donetsk region enemy attacked Shakhove: 7 wounded, including two children

In Donetsk region, 7 people, including 2 children, were wounded during the enemy shelling of Shakhove, including a social institution, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

7 people, including 2 children, were wounded as a result of the shelling of Shakhove. Two of the wounded were taken to the nearest hospital, the rest received medical care on the spot - Filashkin wrote.

According to him, the strike damaged 24 private houses, 3 administrative buildings and a social institution

"This is another war crime by the Russians and another cruel reminder that it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region! Evacuate!" - Filashkin said.

Russians strike at Kramatorsk: one killed and one wounded