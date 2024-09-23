In Donetsk region enemy attacked Shakhove: 7 wounded, including two children
In Donetsk region, 7 people, including 2 children, were wounded during the shelling of Shakhove. 24 private houses, 3 administrative buildings and a social institution were damaged. Authorities call for evacuation.
In Donetsk region, 7 people, including 2 children, were wounded during the enemy shelling of Shakhove, including a social institution, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.
7 people, including 2 children, were wounded as a result of the shelling of Shakhove. Two of the wounded were taken to the nearest hospital, the rest received medical care on the spot
According to him, the strike damaged 24 private houses, 3 administrative buildings and a social institution
"This is another war crime by the Russians and another cruel reminder that it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region! Evacuate!" - Filashkin said.
