Russians strike at Kramatorsk: one killed and one wounded

Russian troops struck Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, at noon today, killing a woman and wounding her husband, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

At least 1 person was killed and 1 wounded in the shelling of Kramatorsk. At noon, 6 explosions occurred in the city. A woman of about 45 years old was killed, her husband was wounded - Filashkin wrote.

The final consequences of the shelling are being established, he said.

"Again and again I urge everyone: do not endanger yourselves! Evacuate!" - emphasized the head of the RMA.

