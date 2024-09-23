Russians strike at Kramatorsk: one killed and one wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110545 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114233 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 185401 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147020 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148757 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141134 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191436 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112255 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181007 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104924 views

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 48609 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 33363 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 75899 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 50210 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 46149 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 185424 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191446 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181017 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208125 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196674 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146713 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146220 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150569 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141664 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158264 views
Russians strike at Kramatorsk: one killed and one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29284 views

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, a woman was killed and her husband was wounded in the shelling. At noon, 6 explosions occurred in the city. Authorities are calling for evacuation due to the danger.

Russian troops struck Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, at noon today, killing a woman and wounding her husband, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

At least 1 person was killed and 1 wounded in the shelling of Kramatorsk. At noon, 6 explosions occurred in the city. A woman of about 45 years old was killed, her husband was wounded

- Filashkin wrote.

The final consequences of the shelling are being established, he said.

"Again and again I urge everyone: do not endanger yourselves! Evacuate!" - emphasized the head of the RMA.

Russian shelling of Donetsk region: three dead, 10 wounded overnight23.09.24, 09:54 • 26643 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kramatorskKramatorsk

