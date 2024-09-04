In Donetsk region, the enemy attacked 6 settlements, including Kurakhove, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk

Civilian objects, including 7 residential buildings, were destroyed as a result of almost 2,500 strikes by the Russian army in Donetsk region.

Writes UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the police of Donetsk region and the press service of RMA.

Details

In total, over the past day , the Russian Armed Forces conducted 2,473 hostile attacks on the front line and the residential sector, but according to the RMA, settlements in Donetsk region were shelled 10 times.

The enemy focused fire on 6 localities: the towns of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and the villages of Veselyi Hai and Novoselydivka.

16 civilian objects were destroyed, including 7 residential buildings, an enterprise, and critical infrastructure, the regional police reported.

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of RMA, the situation in the region was as follows:

Pokrovsky district.

In Kurakhove community, a person was killed in Veselyi Hai, and private sectors in Kurakhove, Hannaivka, Vovchenka and Trudove were shelled. In Pokrovsk, buildings of two enterprises and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

An industrial site was shelled in Myrnohrad. Marinka and Grodivka communities are under constant shelling.

Kramatorsk district.

In Torske of the Lyman community, 2 houses were destroyed. In Kostyantynivka, an enterprise was destroyed and 2 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

A house was damaged in Toretsk. In Chasovoyarsk community, 12 private houses and an industrial building were damaged.

A house was damaged in Siversk.

To recap

In Donetsk region , water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka has been reduced due to repairs to the Second Donetsk Water Supply System. Full water supply is expected to be restored after the repairs are completed.