In Donetsk region, the enemy attacked 6 settlements, including Kurakhove, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125962 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206017 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157540 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155125 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143875 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202237 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112524 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190508 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105158 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 65374 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 77489 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 50895 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101199 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 86855 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206017 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202237 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190508 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217110 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205013 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 12077 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 33531 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151745 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154910 views
In Donetsk region, the enemy attacked 6 settlements, including Kurakhove, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk

In Donetsk region, the enemy attacked 6 settlements, including Kurakhove, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk

 • 55822 views

Over the last day, the occupants carried out 2473 attacks on the Donetsk region. Kurakhove, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk suffered the most, 7 residential buildings and other civilian objects were destroyed.

Civilian objects, including 7 residential buildings, were destroyed as a result of almost 2,500 strikes by the Russian army in Donetsk region.

Writes UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the police of Donetsk region and the press service of RMA.

Details

In total, over the past day  , the Russian Armed Forces conducted 2,473 hostile attacks on the front line and the residential sector, but according to the RMA, settlements in Donetsk region were shelled 10 times.

The enemy focused fire on 6 localities: the towns of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and the villages of Veselyi Hai and Novoselydivka.

Image

16 civilian objects were destroyed, including 7 residential buildings, an enterprise, and critical infrastructure, the regional police reported.

Image

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of RMA, the situation in the region was as follows:

Pokrovsky district.

In Kurakhove community, a person was killed in Veselyi Hai, and private sectors in Kurakhove, Hannaivka, Vovchenka and Trudove were shelled. In Pokrovsk, buildings of two enterprises and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Image

An industrial site was shelled in Myrnohrad. Marinka and Grodivka communities are under constant shelling.

Kramatorsk district.

In Torske of the Lyman community, 2 houses were destroyed. In Kostyantynivka, an enterprise was destroyed and 2 houses were damaged.

Image

Bakhmut district.

A house was damaged in Toretsk. In Chasovoyarsk community, 12 private houses and an industrial building were damaged.

A house was damaged in Siversk.

To recap

In Donetsk region , water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka has been reduced due to repairs to the Second Donetsk Water Supply System. Full water supply is expected to be restored after the repairs are completed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

