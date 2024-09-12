In Donetsk region, 151 miners were trapped in an underground mine due to occupant shelling: 80 have already been brought to the surface

Due to the shelling of civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk region by the Nazis, more than 150 miners were trapped underground. A rescue operation is underway, and 80 people have already been brought to the surface. This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Ukrainian Miners' Trade Union Mykhailo Volynets, UNN reports.

"The situation at Dobropolskaya mine, which was cut off from power due to Russian shelling, is underway. A rescue operation is underway - 80 people have already been brought to the surface, while 71 miners remain underground. The second shift, of course, is not going down to the mine face," Volynets said.

According to him, in the morning it became known that 151 miners were trapped underground at the Dobropilska mine due to the shelling of civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region by racists.

"Due to the attack of the Russian occupiers, the city of Dobropillya and nearby settlements are without electricity. Coal mines were left without electricity. Due to the lack of electricity, gassing and flooding of production workings is happening. There is also a threat of flooding of mining equipment and installations, as well as free infrastructure and residential areas," Volynets added.

