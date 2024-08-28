In Bucha, a MAN truck hit a woman on a pedestrian crossing

On August 27, a truck ran over a woman in the Kyiv region, and the victim suffered injuries to her limbs. This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, UNN writes.

Details

On August 27, at about 15:45, in Bucha, a truck driver, a 37-year-old Kyiv resident, hit a local resident on a pedestrian crossing.

The victim received injuries to her limbs and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

Police warn drivers to strictly follow traffic rules, speed limits and keep a safe distance.

