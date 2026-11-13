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In Britain, a famous comedian and children’s author has been accused of sex offenses — what the police say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

The Metropolitan Police are investigating allegations of sex offenses by renowned comedian and children’s author David Walliams. He denies any wrongdoing.

In Britain, a famous comedian and children’s author has been accused of sex offenses — what the police say
Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Metropolitan Police announced the launch of a criminal investigation into successful children's author and comedian David Walliams over alleged instances of sexual misconduct, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Reports by The Guardian and ITV News state that several women have accused 55-year-old Walliams of using his influence and celebrity status to persuade young women and teenagers to engage in sexual relationships.

Details of these allegations became known after a court rejected Walliams's application seeking to ban their publication. He himself denies any wrongdoing.

Walliams is one of the best-known television figures in the United Kingdom and one of the most successful children's authors.

In a statement announcing the launch of the criminal investigation, police said that the serious allegations they are investigating do not relate to the incidents reported by the aforementioned media outlets. "In recent days, police have received a number of reports of serious sexual offences committed in the past; the suspect is a man now in his 50s.

The victims who have come forward to us are being supported by specially trained officers.

These allegations are separate from those reported by ITN and The Guardian. However, as part of the investigation, detectives are also carefully examining these reports to establish whether they contain evidence of criminal offences".

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "We urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward to us — regardless of when it happened.

We understand that reporting such matters can be psychologically difficult, but our specialists are ready to provide support, answer questions and accompany you at every stage of the process".

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In a letter to the journalists who worked on the investigation, Walliams wrote: "Looking back, I realise that I sometimes behaved thoughtlessly towards people with whom I had casual sexual relationships.

I recognise that I did not always properly take other people's feelings into account. I regret that. And although a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is a well-known person, abusing that power is an entirely different matter, and I have never done that".

He added: "I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am deeply saddened that some women I dated 10–20 years ago now feel pain or anger towards me".

Police said that members of the public can provide information by calling 101 and quoting reference number 4900/10NOV26, or by contacting the Complex Sexual Offences Unit on 0207 175 2738.

Antonina Tumanova

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