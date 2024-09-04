ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In August, the DobroDiy Charity Marketplace helped seriously ill children for almost half a million hryvnias

Kyiv

 • 10877 views

In August, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange provided assistance to 18 seriously ill children worth almost UAH 400 thousand. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the organization has raised and implemented UAH 127.2 million in charitable projects.

During August, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, provided assistance to seriously ill children for almost half a million hryvnias, UNN reports.

"In August, we focused our efforts on supporting the most vulnerable of our wards - children and teenagers with severe diagnoses, pathologies, consequences of illnesses and injuries. Despite the lack of large-scale achievements, the organization did not stop helping those who need our support the most. Over the month, we provided assistance to 18 seriously ill children in the amount of almost UAH 400,000," said DobroDiy.

According to the benefactors, these funds allowed the young Ukrainians to continue the necessary treatment and rehabilitation and gave them a chance to survive and continue to develop.

DoboroDiy noted that since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the total amount of aid they have collected and implemented in charitable projects has reached UAH 127.2 million.

In particular, during this period, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received over UAH 91.5 million, and medical institutions received almost UAH 8.5 million to meet their urgent needs. Help for seriously ill children amounted to almost UAH 13.5 million, and humanitarian support and social initiatives were financed for more than UAH 13.7 million.

"Each of your contributions is invaluable, especially in times when great results seem unattainable. We continue our work and believe that together we will overcome all challenges," the Philanthropic Marketplace said.

You can join the fundraiser at https://248.dp.ua/projects.

Recall

In July, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange celebrated its 10th anniversary . On the occasion of the birthday, the flash mob #DoingDobrom was launched. In addition, DobroDiy won the national competition Charitable Ukraine 2023.

Lilia Podolyak

Society

