In August, the DobroDiy Charity Marketplace helped seriously ill children for almost half a million hryvnias

During August, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, provided assistance to seriously ill children for almost half a million hryvnias, UNN reports.

"In August, we focused our efforts on supporting the most vulnerable of our wards - children and teenagers with severe diagnoses, pathologies, consequences of illnesses and injuries. Despite the lack of large-scale achievements, the organization did not stop helping those who need our support the most. Over the month, we provided assistance to 18 seriously ill children in the amount of almost UAH 400,000," said DobroDiy.

According to the benefactors, these funds allowed the young Ukrainians to continue the necessary treatment and rehabilitation and gave them a chance to survive and continue to develop.

DoboroDiy noted that since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the total amount of aid they have collected and implemented in charitable projects has reached UAH 127.2 million.

In particular, during this period, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received over UAH 91.5 million, and medical institutions received almost UAH 8.5 million to meet their urgent needs. Help for seriously ill children amounted to almost UAH 13.5 million, and humanitarian support and social initiatives were financed for more than UAH 13.7 million.

"Each of your contributions is invaluable, especially in times when great results seem unattainable. We continue our work and believe that together we will overcome all challenges," the Philanthropic Marketplace said.

You can join the fundraiser at https://248.dp.ua/projects.

Recall

In July, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange celebrated its 10th anniversary . On the occasion of the birthday, the flash mob #DoingDobrom was launched. In addition, DobroDiy won the national competition Charitable Ukraine 2023.