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In Armenia, archaeologists found a coin of Emperor Octavian Augustus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Archaeologists near Metsamor discovered a coin of Octavian Augustus, gold earrings, and a bronze dagger. The tomb dates to different eras.

In Armenia, archaeologists found a coin of Emperor Octavian Augustus

A coin of the Roman emperor Octavian Augustus, gold earrings, a bronze dagger and other artifacts were discovered by archaeologists during excavations near the Metsamor Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve in Armenia. Armenian media report this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Service for the Protection of the Historical Environment and Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserves, the finds date to different historical periods, including the Late Bronze Age, the Iron Age and antiquity.

Excavations at the site under investigation began in 2024 and continued in 2026. The work is being carried out on privately owned land. The structure under investigation is a stone burial chamber surrounded by a circular stone structure.

During excavations in previous years, a burial from the ancient period, dating to the 1st century AD, was discovered in the upper layer of the tomb. Among the objects found were gold ornaments, a coin and other artifacts.

In the lower part of the burial chamber, near its base, archaeologists discovered the main burial, which, according to the preliminary dating of the materials found, dates to the 14th–13th centuries BC.

This layer contained a concentration of horse bones, numerous pottery fragments, a dagger of the Lchashen type, fragments of a belt, pieces of bronze objects and bell-shaped pendants.

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Olga Rozgon

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