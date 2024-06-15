ukenru
In 9 years, the number of participants in the contest "Time to Act, Ukraine!" has increased 20 times: how the contest was scaled up

In 9 years, the number of participants in the contest "Time to Act, Ukraine!" has increased 20 times: how the contest was scaled up

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17565 views

Over the past 9 years, the number of applications for the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative competition has increased 20-fold, from 47 in 2016 to a record 912 this year, which demonstrates the growing public interest in addressing social, economic and environmental issues.

This year's contest of social initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!" gathered a record number of applications - 912. While in 2016, the organizers of the competition received 47 applications. This was reported by Tetiana Volochai, director of the MHP-Community Foundation, UNN reports.

This is the ninth iteration. In 2016, we received only 47 applications for this competition. And today, 9 years later, we have received 912 applications. This competition is the embodiment of our mission to help communities organize to address their social, economic, and environmental challenges

- Volochai says.

Every year the projects become more interesting and better described. They reflect the trends that are happening in the communities, continued the director of the CF.

If in 2016 it was about replacing windows and repairing roads, today it is about veterans' spaces, shelters that can serve as therapy rooms, for example. These are shelters for educational needs, spaces for veterans, and therapeutic gardens. Very interesting and creative projects of our communities

- She added.

In particular, the organizers of the competition received: 

  • 475 projects in healthcare, education, and infrastructure;
  • 216 projects for the development of public spaces;
  • 114 projects on reintegration and rehabilitation of veterans;
  • 87 projects to preserve traditions and cultural heritage;
  • 20 projects in the field of energy security.

As for educational projects, there were both weak projects and very strong ones. There is a noticeable trend that the quality of projects is increasing every year. There were interesting cultural projects aimed at preserving the memory of the large-scale offensive and the war in general. I hope that by working together we will select the best projects and encourage other communities to be like this success story

- adds Artem Kostyuchenko, Head of the National Partnerships Department at the Ukrainian Educational Platform.

The expert committee of the competition included:

Natalia Kryvda, PhD, Head of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation;

Kostyantyn Tatarkin, technical advisor of the IREX Veterans Reintegration Program;

Artem Kostiuchenko, Head of the National Partnerships Department at the Ukrainian Educational Platform;

Maksym Cherkashyn, Head of the Educational and Analytical Center for Community Development;

Iryna Moryak, manager of the Zmistovno project, Nova Ukraine;

Ivanna Stets, Senior Partnerships Manager at Veteran Hub;

Anastasia Rudnytska, grant manager at VeteranHub.

For reference

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

MHP is among the 10 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes02.05.24, 17:13 • 40352 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

