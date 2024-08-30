“Important, constructive meeting": Ukrainian delegation discusses needs of the Armed Forces with Pentagon chief

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122346 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125833 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205763 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157421 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155051 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143859 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202102 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112524 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190376 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105157 views

March 1, 01:45 AM • 64588 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 76594 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 50010 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 101054 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 85855 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205765 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202103 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190376 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 216978 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 204885 views
11:06 AM • 10702 views
08:56 AM • 32687 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 151646 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 150813 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 154816 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64258 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin in the United States. They discussed the situation on the frontline, the priority needs of the Armed Forces, air defense, and the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is on a working visit to the United States as part of a delegation, met with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin. The officials discussed air defense, the needs of the Armed Forces and the situation on the battlefield. This was stated by Umerov, reports UNN.

Details

The situation on the battlefield, the priority needs of our soldiers, air defense, and the development of the Ukrainian defense industry. A brief summary of our meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in the United States. Important, constructive meeting

- Umerov said. 

According to him, the Ukrainian side at the meeting was represented by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Volodymyr Horbatyuk and Head of the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov.

He briefed his American counterpart on the operational situation on the battlefield, as well as our future goals. In addition, the Ukrainian generals spoke about the priority needs of the Ukrainian army in terms of weapons, equipment, and training for our military.

Yermak: Ukraine is working with both headquarters of US presidential candidates

The parties also discussed in detail the situation with the ongoing Russian shelling of civilian targets and critical infrastructure.

Umerov emphasized that over the past four days alone, Russian invaders have attacked Ukraine with more than 400 different missiles and drones.

Air defense remains our priority - we need air defense systems and missiles to protect our critical infrastructure, our cities, and our people. Special thanks to Lloyd Austin for his personal contribution to the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense

- The Ukrainian minister said. 

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry also pointed to another focus of the meeting - the development of the Ukrainian defense industry. According to him, over the past two years, hundreds of new enterprises have been launched in Ukraine that are capable of rapidly producing high-quality weapons

Cooperation with our partners is critical to expanding this production and ensuring even more effective defense of Ukraine

- Umerov is convinced. 

Recall

On Friday, August 30, a delegation of high-ranking Ukrainian officials headed by Yulia Svyrydenko arrived in Washington, DC. The delegation includes representatives of the government, the Office of the President, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

