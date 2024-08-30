“Important, constructive meeting": Ukrainian delegation discusses needs of the Armed Forces with Pentagon chief

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is on a working visit to the United States as part of a delegation, met with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin. The officials discussed air defense, the needs of the Armed Forces and the situation on the battlefield. This was stated by Umerov, reports UNN.

The situation on the battlefield, the priority needs of our soldiers, air defense, and the development of the Ukrainian defense industry. A brief summary of our meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in the United States. Important, constructive meeting - Umerov said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side at the meeting was represented by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Volodymyr Horbatyuk and Head of the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov.

He briefed his American counterpart on the operational situation on the battlefield, as well as our future goals. In addition, the Ukrainian generals spoke about the priority needs of the Ukrainian army in terms of weapons, equipment, and training for our military.

The parties also discussed in detail the situation with the ongoing Russian shelling of civilian targets and critical infrastructure.

Umerov emphasized that over the past four days alone, Russian invaders have attacked Ukraine with more than 400 different missiles and drones.

Air defense remains our priority - we need air defense systems and missiles to protect our critical infrastructure, our cities, and our people. Special thanks to Lloyd Austin for his personal contribution to the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense - The Ukrainian minister said.

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry also pointed to another focus of the meeting - the development of the Ukrainian defense industry. According to him, over the past two years, hundreds of new enterprises have been launched in Ukraine that are capable of rapidly producing high-quality weapons

Cooperation with our partners is critical to expanding this production and ensuring even more effective defense of Ukraine - Umerov is convinced.

On Friday, August 30, a delegation of high-ranking Ukrainian officials headed by Yulia Svyrydenko arrived in Washington, DC. The delegation includes representatives of the government, the Office of the President, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.