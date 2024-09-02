IMF launches mission for the fifth review of the EFF program, which could provide Ukraine with over a billion dollars

The International Monetary Fund is launching a mission for the fifth review of the EFF Extended Fund Facility program. This will allow Ukraine to attract $1.1 billion this fall. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

Today, on Monday, September 2, the Ukrainian Prime Minister discussed the launch of the mission during a conversation with Alfred Kammer, Director of the IMF's European Department.

They discussed the implementation of reforms and the fulfillment of structural benchmarks. They noted progress in this direction. Ukraine is systematically working with partners to ensure macrofinancial stability. In particular, it is successfully implementing the EU's Ukraine Facility program worth EUR 50 billion - Shmyhal said.

The parties also focused on the issue of confiscation of Russian assets, which should become a significant resource for supporting Ukraine.

Recall

The IMF predicts that Ukraine's electricity deficit will persist through 2024 and 2025, but will be eliminated in early 2026 due to increased imports, the restoration of nuclear power, and higher tariffs for households.