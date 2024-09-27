ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Illegal 355 thousand euros and 46 thousand dollars found in Kyiv-Peremyshl train

Illegal 355 thousand euros and 46 thousand dollars found in Kyiv-Peremyshl train

Customs officers found undeclared 355 thousand euros and 46 thousand dollars in the Ukrainian woman's luggage. Criminal proceedings were opened against the woman and a fine of PLN 50 thousand was imposed.

Illegally transported 355 thousand euros and 46 thousand US dollars were found on a train in Kyiv-Peremyshl. This was reported by the Chamber of Tax Administration in Rzeszow, UNN reports.

Details

During the inspection of a passenger train Kyiv-Peremyshl, customs officers found a significant amount of money in the luggage of one of the passengers. The citizen of Ukraine filed a currency declaration for the transportation of 20 thousand zlotys, but during a detailed inspection it was found that she was transporting a much larger amount - more than 355 thousand euros and 46 thousand US dollars. The total value of the found cash is about PLN 1.7 million.

The money was hidden in a bag in the woman's luggage. Criminal proceedings were opened against her, and 50 thousand zlotys were taken as a fine.

Add

This case was not the first in a series of detections of illegal transportation of foreign currency across the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Over the past few weeks, customs officers have detained several people with large amounts of cash. For example, a woman arriving from Kharkiv tried to transport $40,000 without filing a declaration.

Another woman who was crossing the border from Odesa and was detained with $30,000 failed to file a currency declaration.

In Volyn, customs officers found UAH 8 million of undeclared cash in a traveler's trunk19.02.24, 21:08 • 31766 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

