IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi arrives in Kyiv on a visit

Rafael Mariano Grossi , Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is on a working visit to Kyiv today, February 6. He has already discussed issues related to Ukrainian nuclear power plants with representatives of the energy and nuclear industries, UNN reports.

On the eve of my visit to ZNPP, I am pleased to meet with Energy Minister Galushchenko, Regulator (Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine - ed.) Korikov and Energoatom's Kotin and exchange questions about Ukraine's nuclear power plants. The IAEA is actively present at each site, remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of these facilities - Grossi wrote on the social network X.

After the talks in Kyiv, Grossi plans to visit Zaporizhzhya NPP. According to the IAEA's official announcement, Grossi is to review and try to make progress on a number of ongoing nuclear safety issues at ZNPP, including potential risks associated with maintenance activities at the plant.

