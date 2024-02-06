ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi arrives in Kyiv on a visit

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi arrives in Kyiv on a visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21696 views

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visits Ukraine to discuss issues related to nuclear power plants and to inspect the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Rafael Mariano Grossi , Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is on a working visit to Kyiv today, February 6. He has already discussed issues related to Ukrainian nuclear power plants with representatives of the energy and nuclear industries, UNN reports.

On the eve of my visit to ZNPP, I am pleased to meet with Energy Minister Galushchenko, Regulator (Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine - ed.) Korikov and Energoatom's Kotin and exchange questions about Ukraine's nuclear power plants.  The IAEA is actively present at each site, remains committed to maintaining the safety  and security of these facilities

- Grossi wrote on the social network X.

Addendum

After the talks in Kyiv, Grossi plans to visit Zaporizhzhya NPP. According to the IAEA's official announcement, Grossi is to review and try to make progress on a number of ongoing nuclear safety issues at ZNPP, including potential risks associated with maintenance activities at the plant.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics

