IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to visit Ukraine soon - Galushchenko

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine said that the situation at ZNPP is getting worse, although the occupiers allowed IAEA experts to the plant's facilities, but this does not change the overall picture. Herman Halushchenko said this on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

In fact, the situation is getting worse, and the process of equipment degradation continues. The Russians have now allowed IAEA experts to visit the reactor units from the third iteration, but this does not change the overall picture. The situation is moving to a critical point. In the near future, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will arrive in Ukraine and he may visit Zaporizhzhia NPP personally. The world's attention is now focused on this, because the presence of Russians there is a constant danger, not only for the war between Ukraine and Russia, but for the whole world. Galeshchenko said

On January 19, the IAEA reported that Russian troops had re-laid mines around the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that were removed in November.