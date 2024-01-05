Occupants forbade IAEA inspectors to inspect ZNPP reactor halls for the first time - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Occupants forbade IAEA inspectors to inspect ZNPP reactor halls for the first time - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22904 views

Russian forces did not allow the IAEA to enter the reactor halls of ZNPP, which raised concerns about concealing the state of the plant.

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were for the first time prohibited by the Russian occupants from inspecting the reactor halls of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. The IAEA has not been able to enter the reactor halls for two weeks. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes. 

Occupants forbid IAEA inspectors to inspect ZNPP reactor halls for the first time

- the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

 Details 

The International Atomic Energy Agency stated that the IAEA team has continued to hear regular explosions at some distance from the plant in recent weeks. Five of ZNPP's six reactors remain in cold shutdown mode, while Unit 4 is in hot shutdown mode to produce steam and heat, including for the neighboring city of Enerhodar, where most of the plant's personnel live. 

It is noted that over the past 14 days, IAEA experts have not been able to enter the reactor halls of power units 1, 2 and 6. In addition, the Russian occupiers do not allow them to enter some parts of the ZNPP turbine halls.

According to Energoatom President Petro Kotin, the non-admission of IAEA experts to the reactor halls of Zaporizhzhya NPP may be an attempt by the Russian occupiers to conceal the true situation at the plant. 

Addendum

On December 2, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that every blackout at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is a threat of a repeat of Japan's Fukushima in Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

