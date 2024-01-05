Occupants forbade IAEA inspectors to inspect ZNPP reactor halls for the first time - Ministry of Energy

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were for the first time prohibited by the Russian occupants from inspecting the reactor halls of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. The IAEA has not been able to enter the reactor halls for two weeks. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

The International Atomic Energy Agency stated that the IAEA team has continued to hear regular explosions at some distance from the plant in recent weeks. Five of ZNPP's six reactors remain in cold shutdown mode, while Unit 4 is in hot shutdown mode to produce steam and heat, including for the neighboring city of Enerhodar, where most of the plant's personnel live.

It is noted that over the past 14 days, IAEA experts have not been able to enter the reactor halls of power units 1, 2 and 6. In addition, the Russian occupiers do not allow them to enter some parts of the ZNPP turbine halls.

According to Energoatom President Petro Kotin, the non-admission of IAEA experts to the reactor halls of Zaporizhzhya NPP may be an attempt by the Russian occupiers to conceal the true situation at the plant.

Addendum

On December 2, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that every blackout at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is a threat of a repeat of Japan's Fukushima in Ukraine.