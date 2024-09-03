IAEA Director General goes to ZNPP

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that he was on his way to Zaporizhzhia NPP. He wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports .

I am heading to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant to continue our assistance and help prevent a nuclear accident - wrote Grossi.

He also pointed out that two years have passed since the IAEA mission was established to help ensure nuclear safety at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

On Tuesday, September 3, NNEGC Energoatom reported that one of the two power supply lines to ZNPP was damaged due to Russian shelling. There is a risk of losing external power to cool the reactors if the second line is damaged.