What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"I want to find": a search center for Russian servicemen has been launched in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25268 views

Ukraine has launched the search project "I Want to Find" to help Russians find missing, captured or killed servicemen in Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has launched the project "I Want to Find", which will help Russian citizens find out about their loved ones who are missing, killed or captured in Ukraine. This was announced during a press conference by the representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov and the speaker of the state project "I want to live" Vitaliy Matvienko, reports UNN.

Details

We are expanding the activities of the Coordination Headquarters (for the treatment of prisoners of war - ed.) and launching a new project "I want to find", which citizens of the Russian Federation can officially apply to in order to receive official information about their relatives who are in Ukraine, the information that the ruling regime in the Russian Federation is hiding from them

- Yusov said.

Yusov said that the project will work using modern digital technologies, drawing on the experience of chatbots and the I Want to Live project.

All this will be mirrored in the project "I want to find

- Yusov added.

The spokesperson emphasized that Russia does not properly inform family members of its servicemen about their fate after they have been in Ukraine. This applies to missing, captured and killed Russian servicemen.

"", - 

Relatives of the military of the aggressor army have been and are still turning to us for information in search of their loved ones, to find out whether they are alive or perhaps in captivity. Because it is true that Russia does not properly provide information to its own citizens, what about its military who are on the territory of Ukraine. Hundreds of people contact us every day on the channels of the "I Want to Live" project, so it was decided to launch the "I Want to Find" project as a single search center for Russian soldiers and provide relevant information to their families so that they could go to their government representatives with this information and demand exchanges if the person is in captivity, and if he or she is dead, the return of the remains

- said Vitaliy Matvienko.

Matvienko noted that once the project is launched, it is expected that several thousand applications from Russian citizens will be received every week.

In addition, Matvienko explained how the chatbot will work. 

The chatbot searches for all the necessary data in our databases. If he is a prisoner of war, it is the prisoner of war database. If he is missing, it uses official, open sources. If he died, it goes through other channels. After Russian citizens receive information about their military, they not only can, but must go to their authorities and demand at least the appropriate status and the actual exchanges. Therefore, in addition to the humanitarian mission of this project, it is important for Ukraine and Ukrainians

- Matvienko added.

Recall

On January 3, the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the full-scale invasion took place. 230 Ukrainians were released. In particular, 6 civilians and 48 people who were officially considered "missing" were returned home.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

