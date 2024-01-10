"I want to find": a search center for Russian servicemen has been launched in Ukraine

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has launched the project "I Want to Find", which will help Russian citizens find out about their loved ones who are missing, killed or captured in Ukraine. This was announced during a press conference by the representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov and the speaker of the state project "I want to live" Vitaliy Matvienko, reports UNN.

Details

We are expanding the activities of the Coordination Headquarters (for the treatment of prisoners of war - ed.) and launching a new project "I want to find", which citizens of the Russian Federation can officially apply to in order to receive official information about their relatives who are in Ukraine, the information that the ruling regime in the Russian Federation is hiding from them - Yusov said.

Yusov said that the project will work using modern digital technologies, drawing on the experience of chatbots and the I Want to Live project.

All this will be mirrored in the project "I want to find - Yusov added.

The spokesperson emphasized that Russia does not properly inform family members of its servicemen about their fate after they have been in Ukraine. This applies to missing, captured and killed Russian servicemen.

Relatives of the military of the aggressor army have been and are still turning to us for information in search of their loved ones, to find out whether they are alive or perhaps in captivity. Because it is true that Russia does not properly provide information to its own citizens, what about its military who are on the territory of Ukraine. Hundreds of people contact us every day on the channels of the "I Want to Live" project, so it was decided to launch the "I Want to Find" project as a single search center for Russian soldiers and provide relevant information to their families so that they could go to their government representatives with this information and demand exchanges if the person is in captivity, and if he or she is dead, the return of the remains - said Vitaliy Matvienko.

Matvienko noted that once the project is launched, it is expected that several thousand applications from Russian citizens will be received every week.

In addition, Matvienko explained how the chatbot will work.

The chatbot searches for all the necessary data in our databases. If he is a prisoner of war, it is the prisoner of war database. If he is missing, it uses official, open sources. If he died, it goes through other channels. After Russian citizens receive information about their military, they not only can, but must go to their authorities and demand at least the appropriate status and the actual exchanges. Therefore, in addition to the humanitarian mission of this project, it is important for Ukraine and Ukrainians - Matvienko added.

Recall

On January 3, the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the full-scale invasion took place. 230 Ukrainians were released. In particular, 6 civilians and 48 people who were officially considered "missing" were returned home.