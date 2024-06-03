I hope for fruitful cooperation: Zelensky congratulated Sheinbaum on winning the presidential election in Mexico

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Claudia Schoenbaum on her convincing victory in the Mexican presidential election, and also expressed hope for fruitful cooperation and strengthening of bilateral relations, UNN informs.

I wish the newly elected president success in her post and express my best wishes to Mexico for further improving the well-being, security and economic opportunities for every family and the entire country, as well as for strengthening its global leadership. I hope for fruitful cooperation and further strengthening of Ukrainian-Mexican relations - Zelensky said.

The president is confident that Mexico can play a significant role in global efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as restoring the full force of the UN Charter around the world.

The candidate from the ruling coalition in Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, confidently won the presidential election in the country.