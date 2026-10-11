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"I can say the dumbest things, and you applaud": Trump surprised with a statement about his own speeches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

Donald Trump said that the audience applauds him even for the most nonsensical words. His manner of speaking often sparks controversy.

"I can say the dumbest things, and you applaud": Trump surprised with a statement about his own speeches

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a widely circulated quote, said that he could say even the most nonsensical things and still receive applause from the audience. His words drew attention to the distinctive communication style of the American leader, who has repeatedly found himself at the center of controversy over his statements, UNN writes.

Details

This is amazing. I can say the stupidest things, and you applaud

– Trump said during his speech.

The American president is known for improvising during public appearances, making harsh statements about political opponents, and unexpectedly digressing from the main topic of his speeches. Some of his statements have become the subject of criticism, fact-checks, and extensive media discussion.

It is not the first time Trump's words have sparked controversy

In particular, Trump previously suggested the possibility of using disinfectants inside the body while discussing COVID-19 treatment. The statement prompted a strong reaction from medical professionals, who emphasized the danger of such actions.

The American leader has also repeatedly made controversial statements regarding international policy, migration, and his political opponents. His remarks regularly become the subject of journalistic fact-checks, while supporters and critics assess his public communication style differently.

Trump thanked Putin for the diesel deal and ignored Zelenskyy's criticism10.10.26, 03:17 • 21453 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States