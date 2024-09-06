Hunter Biden pleads guilty to tax charges

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Hunter Biden pleads guilty to tax charges

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22019 views

The son of US President Joe Biden pleaded guilty to 9 counts of tax charges. He faces up to 17 years in prison and a fine of $1.4 million for failing to pay taxes.

Hunter Biden pleads guilty  The son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, has officially pleaded guilty to all nine counts of tax charges without reaching an agreement with prosecutors, CNN reports UNN.

Details

He is accused of not paying 1.4 million dollars in taxes.

Hunter Biden was previously convicted of illegally purchasing weapons while using drugs.

The criminal case from Delaware may contribute to the fact that the president's son may receive a harsher sentence if he is also convicted in the federal tax case.

Before the trial began in Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi told Hunter that he could face up to 17 years in prison and a fine.

The sentencing is scheduled for December 16.

US President's son Hunter Biden will sue Fox News for defamation30.04.24, 04:59 • 19087 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World

