Hunter Biden pleads guilty to tax charges

Hunter Biden pleads guilty The son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, has officially pleaded guilty to all nine counts of tax charges without reaching an agreement with prosecutors, CNN reports UNN.

Details

He is accused of not paying 1.4 million dollars in taxes.

Hunter Biden was previously convicted of illegally purchasing weapons while using drugs.

The criminal case from Delaware may contribute to the fact that the president's son may receive a harsher sentence if he is also convicted in the federal tax case.

Before the trial began in Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi told Hunter that he could face up to 17 years in prison and a fine.

The sentencing is scheduled for December 16.

