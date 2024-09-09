Hungary manages to agree on Russian oil supplies via Ukraine - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
Mol will take over the supply of crude oil at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border from September 9. This will provide a sustainable solution for the transportation of oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia.
On Monday, September 9, it became known that Hungary was able to agree on the supply of Russian crude oil through a pipeline passing through Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg and UNN .
Details
According to the agreement, Mol, which controls refineries in Hungary and Slovakia, will take over the supply of crude oil at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border starting September 9.
Bloomberg emphasized that until now, the Russian side has been responsible for the supply of crude oil to Hungary and Slovakia.
The new agreement provides a sustainable solution for the transportation of crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline
Russian oil exports to Hungary and Slovakia remained normal in July despite Lukoil's ban - Bloomberg29.08.24, 14:00 • 16027 views
Addendum
As you know, Hungary and Slovakia are landlocked countries that have been granted temporary exemptions from the EU's energy sanctions against Russia.
However, after Ukraine tightened sanctions against Lukoil in July, Hungary and Slovakia were forced to negotiate for crude oil through producers such as PJSC Tatneft .
Recall
In August , Budapest announced that the Hungarian company MOL could take over the transportation of oil from the Russian-Ukrainian border. However, such a decision could raise the price by $1.5,